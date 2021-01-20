Delhi Capitals release Sandeep Lamichhane, Jason Roy, retain 19 players ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed their list of retained players for the impending IPL 2021 auction which will take place next month. The franchise retained 19 players which include six overseas and released six players which included big names like Sandeep Lamichhane and Jason Roy.
RETENTIONS:
INDIANS:
2. Prithvi Shaw
4. Rishabh Pant
5. Shreyas Iyer
6. Axar Patel
7. Amit Mishra
9. Ravichandran Ashwin
10. Lalit Yadav
11. Harshal Patel
12. Avesh Khan
13. Pravin Dubey
OVERSEAS:
2. Anrich Nortje
5. Chris Woakes
6. Daniel Sams
RELEASES:
INDIANS:
1. Mohit Sharma
2. Tushar Deshpande
OVERSEAS:
1. Keemo Paul
2. Sandeep Lamichhane
3. Alex Carey
4. Jason Roy