Delhi Capitals release Sandeep Lamichhane, Jason Roy, retain 19 players ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed their list of retained players for the impending IPL 2021 auction which will take place next month. The franchise retained 19 players which include six overseas and released six players which included big names like Sandeep Lamichhane and Jason Roy.

RETENTIONS:

INDIANS:

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Ajinkya Rahane

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Shreyas Iyer

6. Axar Patel

7. Amit Mishra

8. Ishant Sharma

9. Ravichandran Ashwin

10. Lalit Yadav

11. Harshal Patel

12. Avesh Khan

13. Pravin Dubey

OVERSEAS:

1. Kagiso Rabada

2. Anrich Nortje

3. Marcus Stoinis

4. Shimron Hetmyer

5. Chris Woakes

6. Daniel Sams

RELEASES:

INDIANS:

1. Mohit Sharma

2. Tushar Deshpande

OVERSEAS:

1. Keemo Paul

2. Sandeep Lamichhane

3. Alex Carey

4. Jason Roy