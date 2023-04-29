DC vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Delhi, on Saturday. Both teams will play their eighth game of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Pitch Report - DC vs SRH
The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings.The deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is favourable for batters. The pitch can be advantageous for spinners as the match progresses.
Will Toss Matter?
The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of 13 T20I matches played here, four have been won by team batting first and nine have been won by the team bowling first.
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - The Numbers Game
Basic T20I Stats
- Total matches: 13
- Matches won batting first: 4
- Matches won bowling first: 9
Average T20I Stats
- Average 1st Innings scores: 139
- Average 2nd Innings scores: 133
Score Stats for T20I matches
- Highest total recorded 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND
- Lowest total recorded 120/10 (19.3 Ov) by SL vs RSA
- Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND
- Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ov) by INDW vs PAKW
Full Squads -
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma