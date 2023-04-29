DC vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Delhi, on Saturday. Both teams will play their eighth game of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

​Pitch Report - DC vs SRH

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings.The deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is favourable for batters. The pitch can be advantageous for spinners as the match progresses.

Will Toss Matter?

The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of 13 T20I matches played here, four have been won by team batting first and nine have been won by the team bowling first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 139

Average 2nd Innings scores: 133

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest total recorded 120/10 (19.3 Ov) by SL vs RSA

Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ov) by INDW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

