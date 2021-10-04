DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, match Streaming details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 DC vs CSK Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for DC vs CSK, 7:30 PM in India.

Former champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL here on Monday. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.

And with top spot at stake, both sides will look to field their best XI for the match.

Predicted XI

DC Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

CSK MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh Pant has been consistently scoring 20-odd runs for the past few games for Delhi Capitals and is the only wicket-keeping choice given MS Dhoni is find his form from yesteryears.

Batter (Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis)

Ruturaj Gaikwad crossed 500-run mark in the season with a century in the last game and is an automatic choice for XI. His opening partner Faf du Plessis is also in race for the orange cap and is hard to miss. Shreyas Iyer has been consistently firing runs in the middle-order including a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder (Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Axar Patel)

Ravindra Jadeja has been in the prime form of late as he has been delivering the goods with both the bat and ball. The same is true with Moeen Ali, who has been expressive with the bat at no. 3. Axar Patel has been crucial with the ball as he feels at home in slowing UAE pitches.

Bowler (Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan)

The troika of DC bowlers has been very impressive this season as they have been too hot to handle with their express pace. The trio has a 40-wicket haul among them this season.

PITCH REPORT

Dubai pitch is eroding by the day with anything above 160 won't be easy to chase down. Bowlers, with pace variations, often excel in such conditions while slow bowlers have often contained runs in the middle overs.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain hot and humid with the temperature fluctuating between 28-30 degrees Celsius during the evening game.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Match 50 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.