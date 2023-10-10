World Cup: Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam, Shubman Gill's record with stunning century in ENG vs BAN clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dawid Malan and Joe Root

World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan continued his brilliant run in ODIs when he smoked his 6th century in the 50-over format. The English Southpaw is having a dream run in 2023 as he registered his 4th ODI century in the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 game in Dharamsala. The opening batter has now shattered Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Shubman Gill's record in the format.

Malan has created a world record of scoring six ODI hundreds in the fewest innings taken. The 36-year-old England star has now leapfrogged the likes of Imam, Babar and Gill to get to six tons in the 50-over format. Malan took just 23 innings to amass half-a-dozen hundreds, while Imam is the second-best with 27 innings taken. Babar Azam is now fourth on the list with 32 ODI outings, while Gill remains sixth with 35 innings to reach the six-ton feat.

Fastest to six ODI hundreds

Dawid Malan - 23

Imam-ul-Haq - 27

Upul Tharanga - 29

Babar Azam - 32

Hashim Amla - 34

Shubman Gill - 35

Malan hit his career-best 140 in 107 balls but could not convert his best score into a 150 or a double hundred. His 140-run outing included 5 sixes and 16 fours as he took down the Bangladesh bowlers for fun. He was ultimately dismissed by Mahedi Hasan as he was clean-bowled in the 38th over when England's score was 266. Malan has also become the England player with the joint-most hundreds in a calendar year.

