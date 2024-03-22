CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 1 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 Match 1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, March 21.

Ruturaj Gaikwad famously replaced MS Dhoni as CSK captain a day before the opener while RCB will enter the game with a boost from their women's team's glory in the WPL 2024. Virat Kohli is set to make his much-awaited return to competitive cricket.

Chennai have won four of their last five IPL encounters against RCB and also remain unbeaten against the Faf du Plessis-led side at home since 2008.

CSK vs RCB Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 1st T20 match

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Date & Time: Friday, March 22 at 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Goalkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Racin Ravindra/Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Faf du Plessis: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper was the leading run-getter for RCB in IPL 2023 where he scored 730 runs in 14 innings with eight fifties. He smashed 62 off just 33 balls against CSK when both teams last played in IPL 2023 and is likely to clinch more Dream11 points with his fielding.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Chennai Super Kings' new leader is set to kick off his IPL captaincy debut today and will be looking to make an instant impact with a bat. Gaikwad was in sensational form in the IPL 2023 where he scored 590 runs in 15 innings and also took the highest 17 catches to bag maximum Dream11 points.

IPL 2024 Match 1 probable predicted XIs:

CSK probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana.

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.