CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: MS Dhoni becomes 7th player to smash over 5000 runs, hits Mark Wood all the way

MS Dhoni displays his six-hitting fest at Chepauk

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni achieved a mammoth feat in the Indian Premier League. The star wicket-keeper batter on Monday became the 7th player in history of IPL to smash over 5000 runs in the tournament. Dhoni returned to home in an emphatic fashion as he smoked Mark Wood out of the park.

Dhoni needed 8 runs to reach the milestone as he had 4992 runs in the tournament. Dhoni faced Mark Wood in the final over of the game and smashed him over third-man on his first-ball. He then smoked Wood over deep mid-wicket for a humongous six to complete the milestone. Dhoni again swung his bat on the third ball but got caught on the off-side boundary.

Highest run-scorers in history of IPL:

1. Virat Kohli: 6706 runs in 224 matches

2- Shikhar Dhawan: 6284 runs in 207 games

3- David Warner: 5937 runs in 163 matches

4- Rohit Sharma: 5880 runs in 228 games

5- Suresh Raina: 528 runs in 205 matches

6- AD de Villiers: 5162 runs in 184 games

7- MS Dhoni: 5004 runs in 237 matches

