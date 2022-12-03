'Cricket is not going to stop, we need to give players break,' says Rohit Sharma ahead of 1st ODI vs BAN

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | File Photo

Rohit Sharma is in no mood to speed up the preparations for the ODI World Cup next year and doesn't want to think too far ahead.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, Sharma added that he and Dravid have a fair bit of idea about the direction they want the team to go in, but as far as specific planning is concerned, there's still time for that.

"Every time you play a game, its preparing for something. The World Cup is still 8-9 months (10 months) from now. We can't think so far ahead. We need to keep an eye on what we need to do as a team," Rohit told media persons ahead of the first ODI.

He added that planning this early won't really help the team's cause.

"It is very, very important for us not to start thinking about so many things. Like we need to play this guy or that guy. My and coach (Dravid) have a fair idea of what to do. We will narrow it down once we come closer to the World Cup," he added.

Recently, Rohit Sharma, along with coach Rahul Dravid was heavily criticised for taking a break during New Zealand games, but Sharma emphasised that the game won't stop, and the breaks will be given so that the best players can play at the highest intensity at all times.

"As professionals, we have to keep up the intensity. Yes, there's a lot of cricket and that's why we give them breaks. And people need to understand that when we give players a break, it is only to manage the workload keeping the bigger picture in mind. Cricket is not going to stop. There will always be a lot of cricket and we need to manage our players. You want your best players to play with higher intensity all the time. So it is important to give them breaks, manage them as freshness is very important," Rohit elaborated.

Looking ahead, Rohit listed down India's road going forward and specified that it isn't possible to have your best 15 play all the time.

"Lot of the guys have been on the road before the World Cup and we had two back-to-back series versus Australia and South Africa. And then, we went straight to Australia. It has already been two and a half months. It is impossible in this day and age that you will always play with your best 15. It's not going to happen," he was blunt.

India start their 3-match ODI series vs Bangladesh on December 4.

