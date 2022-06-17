CPL 2022: Daren Sammy appointed as head coach Saint Lucia Kings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy. (File Photo)

Daren Sammy, the former West Indies skipper has been appointed as the head coach of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Saint Lucia Kings.

The franchise in an official statement said that the former T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder will be the head coach of the side for the upcoming CPL 2022 season. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 30.

"St Lucia is and will always be my home, it was always part of the plan to lead the franchise after my playing days. The time is now. I can't wait to start this next chapter with this amazing franchise as we continue on our quest to win our first CPL title. Many thanks to the Kings franchise owners for the faith shown in me for this role. The journey continues," said Sammy.

Sammy, a two-time Men's T20 World Cup-winning captain for the West Indies in 2012 and 2016, played a major role in taking the Saint Lucia Kings to the finals in the 2020-21 seasons.

Sammy's announcement into the coaching capacity of Saint Lucia means his association with the league since its inception continues. Sammy had held various positions with the franchise, ranging from player to captain, ambassador, assistant coach, and mentor.

"We're very happy to have Daren onboard as the new head coach for Saint Lucia Kings. He has been an integral part of the team once as a player captain and mentor. Now he will be seen in a new role as its head coach and as always will continue to inspire the team and propel them to greater heights," said Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd.

"He was a natural choice given his natural skills both as a player and a leader and am sure that under his stewardship Saint Lucia Kings will continue to be a force to reckon with," he added.