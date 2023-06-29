Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Chris Gayle backs THIS Indian player to dominate in World Cup 2023

Chris Gayle backs THIS Indian player to dominate in World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup is set to be played in India from October 5 and November 19 and the schedule for the tournament was announced earlier this week. Gayle believes India are definitely the favourites to lift the trophy.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2023 16:39 IST
Chris Gayle, World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli
Image Source : AP Chris Gayle

The World Cup in the 50-over format is around three months away from getting underway and all the teams are preparing for the mega event. The schedule was only announced earlier this week with England and New Zealand locking horns in the tournament opener on October 5 while the final is scheduled to be played on November 19. Meanwhile, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has given his views about the hosts of the World Cup, India.

He is backing Virat Kohli to dominate in the mega event despite the former India captain not at his fluent best over the last few years. However, Kohli is returning to his best and Gayle believes his long time RCB teammate is mentally and physically tough. The Universe Boss also stated that players like Kohli go through tough phases in career and there is no reason why he won't dominate with the bat in the World Cup.

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be," Gayle said while speaking to PTI.

Moreover, he also felt that the pressure will be on the Men in Blue as they are playing at home and are the favourites as well. "I know India have not won an ICC trophy in a long time and same is the case with us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. Pressure will be on India as they play at home as favourites," Gayle added.

Related Stories
Virat Kohli leaves behind Chris Gayle in list of players with most runs in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli leaves behind Chris Gayle in list of players with most runs in T20 World Cup

RCB to retire 17 and 333 jersey numbers in honour of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle

RCB to retire 17 and 333 jersey numbers in honour of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle

IPL 2023: Chris Gayle makes stunning remarks for RCB, says many players felt left out

IPL 2023: Chris Gayle makes stunning remarks for RCB, says many players felt left out

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News