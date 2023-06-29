Chris Gayle backs THIS Indian player to dominate in World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chris Gayle

The World Cup in the 50-over format is around three months away from getting underway and all the teams are preparing for the mega event. The schedule was only announced earlier this week with England and New Zealand locking horns in the tournament opener on October 5 while the final is scheduled to be played on November 19. Meanwhile, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has given his views about the hosts of the World Cup, India.

He is backing Virat Kohli to dominate in the mega event despite the former India captain not at his fluent best over the last few years. However, Kohli is returning to his best and Gayle believes his long time RCB teammate is mentally and physically tough. The Universe Boss also stated that players like Kohli go through tough phases in career and there is no reason why he won't dominate with the bat in the World Cup.

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be," Gayle said while speaking to PTI.

Moreover, he also felt that the pressure will be on the Men in Blue as they are playing at home and are the favourites as well. "I know India have not won an ICC trophy in a long time and same is the case with us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. Pressure will be on India as they play at home as favourites," Gayle added.

