Monday, August 28, 2023
     
  Caribbean Premier League: Sunil Narine becomes first-ever cricketer to leave field due to red card | WATCH

Caribbean Premier League: Sunil Narine becomes first-ever cricketer to leave field due to red card | WATCH

Sunil Narine became the first-ever cricketer to leave the field as a result of a red card shown in a game of the ongoing CPL 2023.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2023 9:29 IST
Sunil Narine
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Narine

In a first of its kind, Sunil Narine became the first-ever cricketer to be shown a red card as Trinbago Knight Riders clashed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday, August 27. The incident happened during the 12th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2023.

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) led by the legendary West Indian cricketer Kieron Pollard incurred the third over-rate penalty and the on-field umpires didn't waste a moment in showing the red card. Narine, who was already done with his four-over spell was the one who made his way out of the field as TKR were forced to keep only two fielders outside of the 30-yard circle and operated with a total of ten players on the field of play, including the bowler and the wicketkeeper.

Watch the video:

The final over turned out to be fairly expensive for Trinbago Knight Riders as Dwayne Bravo, who was chosen to deliver the same ended up conceding 18 runs. Sherfane Rutherford was able to get under the skin of Bravo as he hit him for two boundaries followed by a maximum and another boundary.

Narine was remarkable with the ball in hand for TKR as he returned figures of 3/24. Narine dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie and Corbin Bosch.

