Can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out: Former coach warns India against making too many changes for Bangladesh game

Team India after playing for three consecutive days ensured that the hard work and the fatigue was worth it as they became the first team to qualify for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup. However, they still have a match in hand in the Super Fours against Bangladesh. While the Men in Blue would want to keep playing their best XI in the run-up to the World Cup, however, playing so frequently in a week's time and with the final to be played in just two days' time, Team India could make a few changes to their side.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be rested, however, former India batting coach has warned the side against benching senior players, Kohli in particular, since the batting stalwart has a sensational record at the Colombo venue, R Premadasa Stadium.

Bangar said that not just Kohli, even the pace bowlers haven't bowled their full quota yet and are slowly getting into their rhythm for the ODIs while suggesting the team go unchanged. Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar said, "Rohit Sharma will definitely play. Shubman Gill is a youngster, so he will play. Virat Kohli likes this ground a lot, so you can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground. The players at No. 4 and No. 5 are trying to cement their places and will want to play.

"The bowlers didn't need to do too much work. Jasprit Bumrah didn't have to bowl his entire quota of 10 overs in both matches. Similarly, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj also didn't have to do that."

"There is always a slight question mark on the fast bowlers in terms of workload management but considering the sort of combination that has been created, with three spinners and three fast bowlers, and that the batters are in rhythm, there is very little chance for us to see any different player," Bangar added.

Bangar admitted that the players played for three consecutive days but was quick to mention that they had a couple of days rest and ideally the captain and the coach would want not to break the players' rhythm.

"It will be better if they play with the same players. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will not want the players' rhythm to break. There was a two-day break as well. They played three days consecutively but after that they would have got a good break of two days," Bangar further said.

