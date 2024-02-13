Bowlers put New Zealand on top of South Africa on opening day of Hamilton Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rachin Ravindra celebrates a dismissal with Tom Blundell.

Day one of the 2nd Test between hosts New Zealand and South Africa turned out to be an intriguing arm-wrestle as the visitors showed a lot of character after the 281-run drubbing in the first encounter. South Africa skipper Neil Brand won the toss and made the bold call of batting first on a green track at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Brand's brave call appeared to be going New Zealand's way when the tourists lost half their side with just 101 runs on the board inside 47.1 overs. Matt Henry drew first blood for the Blackcaps as he got the better of Clyde Fortuin for a golden duck. Debutant William O'Rourke was the next to strike for the hosts as he trapped the South African skipper in front of his stumps for an individual score of 25.

The Proteas were under a serious threat of folding too quickly with the fall of Keegan Petersen in the 48th over but a crucial 49-run stand between David Bedingham and Ruan de Swardt took the Proteas out of harm's way.

Bedingham was looking good to get a decent score before an uncanny dismissal brought an end to his stay at the crease. He was adjudged caught at short leg off Rachin Ravindra at an individual score of 39 off 102 balls. Unfazed by Bedingham's departure, de Swardt carried on his merry way and scored a hard-fought half-century (55* off 135 balls).

He stitched a valuable 70-run partnership with debutant Shaun von Berg to take South Africa over 200 at the end of an eventful day's play. Both de Swardt and von Berg are still unbeaten and would look to keep up the good work when play resumes on day two.

Notably, Rachin turned out to be the pick of all the Kiwi bowlers as he got the ball to turn enough on a fresh and grassy wicket. The left-arm orthodox bowler bowled 21 overs and grabbed a three-for as the Proteas struggled to negate the spin off the surface.