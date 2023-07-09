'Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place' - Sourav Ganguly bats for star duo's return to T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Indian cricket team will return to the pitch after a gap of 30 days with a multi-format away series against West Indies. Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are part of both the Test and ODI squads but once again their names are missing from the T20I team.

Kohli and Rohit haven't featured in T20Is since India's embarrassing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Kohli was India's leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022 and continued that red-hot form by smashing 639 runs in 14 Indian Premier League 2023 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, captain Rohit has struggled to show consistency across formats but remains India's best opener. Hardik Pandya will be leading India in the five-match series against West Indies and is likely to be appointed as the next white-ball captain after Rohit. There is no official update on Kohli and Rohit's snub for the West Indies T20Is which has led fans to think the duo has played their last T20I game.

But the former captain Sourav Ganguly highlighted Kohli's IPL form and said that both Virat and Rohit have a chance to return to India's T20I team.

"Pick your best players, it doesn't matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have a place in T20 cricket if you ask me," Ganguly said to RevSports on Saturday.

