Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's outstanding Test record as captain-coach duo suffers major dent

India have put a major blot on the impressive record of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as the captain and coach duo as England have lost their first-ever series under their tenure as leaders in the red-ball format. England had drawn three Test series and won four after the duo took charge and the five-wicket loss in Ranchi brings an end to their invincible record.

Notably, Stokes was appointed as captain on April 28, 2022, after the managing director of England's men's cricket Rob Key met with him. McCullum was announced as head coach on May 12, 2022, following England's humiliating 1-0 loss at the hands of West Indies in the Botham-Richards Trophy.

The Three Lions tasted success immediately after the change in the guard as they thumped the inaugural WTC champions New Zealand at home. England adopted an aggressive brand of cricket under the leadership of Stokes and McCullum, fondly known as 'Bazball' and registered a clean sweep against the Blackcaps.

England's performance in Test series since the appointment of Ben Stokes as captain and Brendon McCullum as head coach

Series Result Winner Year New Zealand tour of England 3-0 England 2022 Pataudi Trophy 2-2 Draw 2022 Basil D'Oliveira Trophy (South Africa in England) 2-1 England 2022 England tour of Pakistan 3-0 England 2022 England tour of New Zealand 1-1 Draw 2023 Ireland tour of England 1-0 England 2023 The Ashes (Australia tour of England) 2-2 Draw 2023

Stokes and McCullum faced their toughest test on home soil when they hosted the then newly-crowned WTC winners Australia in The Ashes last year. The series started on a poor note for England after they lost the first and the second Test by narrow margins of two wickets and 43 runs at Edgbaston and Lord's.

However, they made a remarkable comeback and won the third and fifth Test to draw the series. The fourth Test in Manchester, Old Trafford ended in a stalemate.