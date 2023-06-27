BCCI sets INR 350 crore base price for national team Lead Sponsorship Rights - Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now busy finding an entity that an acquire lead sponsorship rights of the national team. The Indian board announced the release of invitation of tender for the same a couple of weeks ago. The deadline to buy the tender was ended on June 26. According to reports, BCCI has also set the base price of INR 350 crore to acquire the rights.

Earlier, BYJU's were the lead sponsor and then Mastercard was roped in for some time. The tenure period has ended now and if the reports are to be believed, the base price for bilateral matches with India playing has been set at Rs 3 crore per match. Interestingly, this amount is way less than the amount paid by BYJU's who was paying INR 5.07 crore per match featuring Team India. It remains to be seen who bags India's Lead Sponsorship Rights for the next tenure.

Meanwhile, Adidas and BCCI announced multi-year partnership recently as official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Team India also played the WTC Final in the new jersey with Adidas as sponsor even as three different jerseys have been launched for three formats.

"We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said while speaking about the partnership.

