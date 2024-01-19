Friday, January 19, 2024
     
BCCI announces India A squads for multi-day games against England Lions; Rinku, Arshdeep included

The in-form big-hitter Rinku Singh and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are included in India A squads for the second and third multi-day games against England Lions but Sarfaraz Khan is not part of the last practice match in Ahmedabad starting on February 1.

India A team
Image Source : BCCI India A team on South Africa Tour 2023-24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced India A squads for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions on Friday. White-ball regulars Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh are named in the team with the former only included for the third match starting on February 1. 

India are set to host England in the five-match Test series starting on January 25 in Hyderabad. Dhruv Jurel and KS Bharat are both part of the team and are missing the India A squads for the remaining two matches in Ahmedabad.

Bengal star Abimanyu Easwaran continues to lead the team but the Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is not part of the third multi-day match. Srafaraz's exclusion comes as a big surprise as the middle-order batter is not part of the senior side for the England series despite hitting fifty in the ongoing first practice match on Friday.

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

India ‘A’ squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

