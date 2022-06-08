Bavuma expects Nortje to deliver against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bavuma expecting Nortje to deliver against India

The India vs South Africa T20I series is almost here and the teams have ensured that they are fully prepared and have covered all the bases before this high-profile clash. The playing combinations that both teams opt for will be interesting to see and should make for a fiery contest between both the heavyweights. Ahead of the match, South Africa's skipper has opened up a bit about his plans and what he expects from this series.

“Anrich is a big player for us, an integral part of the bowling unit. When he joined the IPL he had come off a huge layoff due to injury, but the more he plays, the closer he will get to the levels he is capable of. He is an important member of the team and we expect him to perform accordingly", said Bavuma on the eve of the first T20I against India. He has fully backed the speedster who is supposed to play a major role for his team and guide them to a series victory.

Extended injury concerns have kept Bavuma out of international action since the T20 World Cup concluded in 2021. Nortje who missed a couple of games in the IPL for Delhi capitals later joined the squad but could not contribute much and was far from his best.

“It's an exciting series. We faced an Indian team recently but this is a different-looking side. There are a lot of younger fresher faces. Guys who would like to prove themselves and stake a claim to positions within the Indian team. They won't be short of any motivation. We are not thinking things will happen the same way as they did in SA", Bavuma added further.

(Inputs from PTI)