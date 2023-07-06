Bas de Leede becomes only 5th cricketer in ODI history to achieve rare feat helping NED qualify for CWC 2023

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER Bas de Leede single-handedly ensured that the Netherlands weren't missing their plane to India for World Cup 2023

The Netherlands toppled Scotland and Zimbabwe to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup after a gap of 12 years as they chased down 278 runs in just 42.5 overs to win the game rather easily by 4 wickets. The Dutch have to thank just one man, Bas de Leede for producing a performance of a lifetime in a must-win clash.

De Leede set it up for the batters with the ball taking 5/52 as the Netherlands despite a good start were in danger of chasing a huge total after a century from Brandon McMullen and a spirited 64 from Scotland skipper Richie Berrington. However, de Leede with regular wickets ensured that Scotland never run away with the game.

While batting too, the Netherlands were in a tricky position at 108/4 and de Leede smashed a 92-ball 123 to take his side home with flying colours. The Netherlands needed to chase the target in 44 overs in order to be ahead of Scotland on NRR and de Leede's knock ensured that they reached the score much earlier, without much problem.

With this performance, de Leede became only the fifth cricketer in ODI history to score a century and take five wickets in the same game. Sir Vivian Richards was the first one to achieve the feat and New Zealand women's cricketer Amelia Kerr was the previous one to achieve it when she smashed a historic 232* in a run-fest against Ireland in 2018.

Players to score a century and take five wickets in the same ODI match:

1. Vivian Richards - 119, 5/41 (WI vs NZ, 1987)

2. Paul Collingwood - 112*, 6/31 (ENG vs BAN, 2005)

3. Rohan Mustafa - 109, 5/25 (UAE vs PNG, 2017)

4. Amelia Kerr - 232*, 5/17 (NZ-W vs IRE-W, 2018)

5. Bas de Leede - 123, 5/52 (NED vs SCO, 2023)

The Netherlands will now face Sri Lanka in the final of the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, July 9 and will hope to avenge the Super Six defeat in a game that they should have won.

Latest Cricket News