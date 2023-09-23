BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch report, weather update and playing XI changes

Follow us on Image Source : BANGLADESH CRICKET BOARD/ X Mustafizur Rahman in action during 1st ODI vs New Zealand

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Pitch Report: After a washout in the first ODI both Bangladesh and New Zealand will take on each other in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the same venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday, September 23.

The first ODI could only see a total of 33.4 overs before rain came to halt the proceedings. The Blackcaps must have breathed a sigh of relief after the washout as they were in a precarious position with five wickets down and only 136 runs on the board after being asked to put runs on the board. Barring Will Young and Henry Nicholls none of the other Kiwi batters were able to get themselves in.

Bangladesh will rue a missed opportunity in the first ODI as they were firmly placed and it seemed that they were on course of restricting the visitors to below-par total. Mustafizur Rahman was exceptional for the hosts in the first ODI. The left-arm seamer bowled seven overs and got three crucial Kiwi batters out. Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nassum Ahmed was equally brilliant and grabbed a couple of wickets in the eight overs he delivered.

There is a 42 per cent chance of rain on Saturday in Mirpur and hence the 2nd ODI might as well get affected due to inclement weather.

Shere Bangla National Stadium Pitch Report

The wicket will be spin friendly for the 2nd ODI and that may cause a lot of problems for the tourists. Bangladesh spinners can utilise the conditions to their advantage as the likes of Nassum, Mahedi Hasan have expertise of bowling on these kind of tracks.

Shere Bangla National Stadium ODI Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 128

Matches won batting first: 58

Matches won bowling first: 67

Average first innings score: 222

Average second innings score: 192

Highest total scored: 370/4 by India vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 330/4 by India vs Pakistan

Lowest total recorded: 58 all out by Bangladesh vs India

Lowest total defended: 105 all out India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh's likely playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand's likely palying XI:

Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult

Latest Cricket News