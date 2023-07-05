BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI: Live Streaming details, When and Where to watch in India on TV and Online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan

The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is set to be played on July 5. Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh has been split into two parts this time around with the one-off Test taking place last month itself while the white-ball leg will commence on Wednesday (July 5) and concludes on July 16 with the two-match T20I series. Bangladesh won the Test match comfortably by a historic margin of 546 runs.

However, when it comes to ODIs, Afghanistan are emerging well and Rashid Khan's return to the side also bodes well for them. All the three One-Day International matches are set to be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, the two T20Is will take place in Sylhet. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have been hit with injury to their skipper Tamim Iqbal but reports suggest that he will play even if he is not 100% fit.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI in India:

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, July 5

At what time does BAN vs AFG ODI match begin?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST, 2 PM local time

Where is the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI being played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhruy Stadium, Chattogram.

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG 1st ODI on TV in India?

There is no live telecast of BAN vs AFG 1st ODI on TV in India.

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG 1st ODI online in India?

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI can be live streamed on Fancode App and website in India.

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

