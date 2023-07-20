Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer, announces retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ayesha Naseem during Australia series this year

The 18-year-old Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announced a shock retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, July 20. The promising batter revealed that she is leaving cricket to live her life according to Islam from now on.

Ayesha was at the peak of her career and was showing promising potential to become one of the best big hitters for Pakistan. So, it comes as a big shock to cricket fans from Pakistan. Ayesha informed her decision to Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday. "I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem told PCB.

Ayesha made her international debut in 2020 and scored over 400 runs from 34 international appearances. She was a regular part of Pakistan's T20I team and also featured in the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in February. She was tipped to be the next big thing in Pakistan women's cricket as many star cricketers are nearing the end of their playing careers.

Pakistan's women's cricket team hasn't played any international cricket since the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in February. Ayesha featured regularly in the tournament and played a memorable knock against India in the group-stage game.

She smashed 43* off just 25 with two fours and two sixes to help Pakistan put a 150-run target for India but the Women in Blue were eased to the tough target with seven wickets remaining.

Ayesha scored 369 runs in 30 T20I matches at an average of 18.45 and a strike rate of 128.12 with her best knock coming against India women. In ODIs, she represented Pakistan in four matches and scored 33 runs.

Pakistan women's cricket team will return to action with six-match white-ball series against South Africa women at home starting on September 1 in Karachi and then will travel to New Zealand in December.

Latest Cricket News