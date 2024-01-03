AUS vs PAK: David Warner walks out for Test swansong at Sydney Cricket Ground with daughters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER David Warner and his daughters.

AUS vs PAK: Australia's celebrated opening batter David Warner will walk down the sunset in Test cricket as he plays his final career Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan. Warner, who is one of the greatest opening batters in the format, is donning the baggy green for the 112th and the final time. He walked out to the MCG with his little daughters.

As the teams came out for the anthems after Pakistan opted to bat first, Warner walked out on the field and was greeted by his three daughters - Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose at the SCG. His daughters accompanied him for the anthems. The video is also viral on social media.

Watch the Video:

The three daughters had their father's jersey number - 31 on their shirts while his wife was also present with Warner. He was on the mic on Fox while entering the field and said "It's pretty special to walk out with my daughters." Notably, the 37-year-old had a new baggy green on his head during the team anthems after his old one went missing ahead of the game. Warner's backpack, containing his baggy green cap, went missing when he was on a journey to Sydney from Melbourne for the 3rd Test. He then also appealed on social media to get the backpack back.

"Hi all, this is my last resort," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video, "but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks," Warner said in his video.

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens," he added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also appealed for the baggy greens to be returned to Warner. "David Warner has represented Australia on more than 100 occasions. The baggy green caps belong to him. He has earnt them and they should be returned," Albanese said as quoted by 7News Australia.