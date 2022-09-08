AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Kane Williamson-led New will have to toil hard to keep series alive | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPS) New Zealand in action against Australia

Highlights Australia are 1-0 up in the series

New Zealand had won their previous ODI series against West Indies by 2-1

The match will be played at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Redeeming themselves after a crushing defeat against Zimbabwe, the Aaron Finch-led Australian side was right on the money as they defeated neighbors New Zealand in the first One Day International (ODI) of the Chappell-Hadlee series. This series was in the making for quite some time and the opening game certainly gave us glimpses of what can be in store. The Black Caps are coming to this all-important game after losing the game to Alex Carey and Cameron Green's excellence. The Aussies who were jolted by early blows somehow paved their way out and comfortably chased down 233.

It is safe to say that New Zealand blew their chances away as they exercised too much caution when they had Australia in a tricky situation. As of now, they are lagging by 1-0 in this three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The visitors will now want to go up a notch higher and compete with the hosts to avoid a series defeat. New Zealand's cause of worry remains the death overs as they could only add 60 in the final 10 overs after losing six wickets.

New Zealand made some tactical errors too. Boult who dismissed Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne was somehow kept till the backend of the Aussie innings. In the process, New Zealand failed to break the 158 runs stand between Alex Carey (85) and Cameron Green (89*) as Australia cruised to victory.

The Kiwis certainly don't stay down for too long, it will be very interesting to see how they approach this game and what changes they decide to make which propel their chances of keeping the series alive.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ben Sears

Latest Cricket News