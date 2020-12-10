AUS vs IND: Shane Warne picks his Australia XI ahead of first Test; backs Cameron Green to make debut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith and Tim Paine

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has picked his Australia squad ahead of the much-awaited first Test against India, scheduled to start from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Australia's mainstay David Warner will be missing the first game due to a hamstring injury and Warne has picked Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris to fit in the opener's slot alongside Joe Burns.

Pucovski, however, is doubtful to play the match following a concussion in the warm-up game. Warne also backed Cameron Green to play the Test if Australia wants to bolster their bowling set-up in the Day/Night Test. If the team management decides to go with Green as a fifth bowling option, wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade could be shown the exit door.

"I’d love to get Cameron Green in the side but I reckon I’d have a look at the pitch first, If they feel like they want a few extra overs with the pink ball then I’d get Green in. He’s in such good form, I’d like to see him play but if not then I’d like to see him debut when it’s a bit easier than under lights with the pink ball and I’d pick Matthew Wade," said Warne on Fox Sports.

Warne chose Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Tim Paine to finish the batting set-up. Meanwhile, the veteran's choices in the bowling camp were quite obvious. He went with Nathan Lyon as the lone spinner and picked the troika of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to finish his team.

Shane Warne's Australia XI: Tim Paine (c/wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (VC), Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Star