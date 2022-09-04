Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Kohli smashes sensational fifty, answers questions raised on his form in style

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action

In the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022, India star player Virat Kohli registered another half-century in his name.

He smashed fifty off 36 deliveries. It was Kohli's fourth half-century against Pakistan and 32nd in the T20I format.

He scored 60 off 44 balls with four boundaries and a six before getting run out by Asif Ali's throw.

In the second group league match of India against Hong Kong, Virat Kohli showed a glimpse of his comeback by smashing a fifty off 40 deliveries by hammering two sixes and one boundary.

Virat Kohli's form has been in focus for a long time now. He is going through a lean patch and has not been able to score a century for more than 1000 days. However, his consecutive half-centuries have answered all the questions raised on his performance, and that too in style.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Sha

Latest Cricket News