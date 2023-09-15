Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win last-over thriller against Pakistan, to meet Rohit Sharma's men in the final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours encounter

Sri Lanka survived a near-car crash to sneak into the final of the Asia Cup with a thrilling 2-wicket win against Pakistan in the Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. When Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama were going great, it felt like Sri Lanka would steamroll the opposition, however, a harakiri in the end by their batters complimented by a solid bowling performance from Pakistan pacers meant the Men in Blue found themselves in a tricky situation needing six runs off the last two balls.

However, Charith Asalanka kept his cool to finish off the game for Sri Lanka as he got a lucky boundary off an edge on the penultimate delivery of the last over bowled by debutant Zaman Khan and he guided a full delivery towards square for a couple of runs to seal it for his side. Those two runs meant, Sri Lanka were into their 12th Asia Cup final (11th in ODIs) and will now meet India in the summit clash on Sunday, September 17.

More to follow...

