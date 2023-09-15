Friday, September 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win last-over thriller against Pakistan, to meet Rohit Sharma's men in the final

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win last-over thriller against Pakistan, to meet Rohit Sharma's men in the final

Sri Lanka qualified for their 12 Asia Cup final, 11th in the ODI version of the continental tournament after beating Pakistan by two wickets in the thrilling Super Four encounter in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. Sri Lanka will take on India in the final on Sunday, September 17.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2023 1:19 IST
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Super
Image Source : AP Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours encounter

Sri Lanka survived a near-car crash to sneak into the final of the Asia Cup with a thrilling 2-wicket win against Pakistan in the Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. When Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama were going great, it felt like Sri Lanka would steamroll the opposition, however, a harakiri in the end by their batters complimented by a solid bowling performance from Pakistan pacers meant the Men in Blue found themselves in a tricky situation needing six runs off the last two balls.

However, Charith Asalanka kept his cool to finish off the game for Sri Lanka as he got a lucky boundary off an edge on the penultimate delivery of the last over bowled by debutant Zaman Khan and he guided a full delivery towards square for a couple of runs to seal it for his side. Those two runs meant, Sri Lanka were into their 12th Asia Cup final (11th in ODIs) and will now meet India in the summit clash on Sunday, September 17.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News