Sunday, September 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup 2023 matches could be shifted out of Colombo due to heavy rain: Report

Asia Cup 2023 matches could be shifted out of Colombo due to heavy rain: Report

Sri Lankan venues for the Asia Cup, Kandy and Colombo are witnessing heavy rains and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) might to forced to take swift action with one game already being washed out.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2023 19:59 IST
Rain in Colombo could lead to a change in the venue
Image Source : AP Rain in Colombo could lead to a change in the venue

Heavy rains in September in Colombo with a not-so-encouraging forecast throughout the week could force the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the ongoing Asia Cup out of the city. Six matches, including the final are set to take place in Colombo but with heavy rain, it seems like ACC might be forced to take swift action, as per reports.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the matches could be moved out of Colombo, which is currently witnessing heavy rain and there is more on the radar throughout the week, as per the forecast. Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has already taken a dig at the ACC saying that they didn't listen to his advice of holding the tournament in the UAE. 

The report further stated that Sri Lanka Cricket had proposed to host the tournament in Dambulla, which is comparatively a drier region in the country in this part of the year when the tournament was made hybrid after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons. However, it wasn't to be and Kandy and Colombo were chosen as the venue.

One match has already been washed out, that too the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Kandy on Saturday, September 2. The report stated that SLC was confident of hoisting the tournament in Colombo but the weather conditions, current and the future for the week, don't look good and it seems the final decision might come in a couple of days.

Related Stories
BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Gaddafi Stadium pitch report, records, probable playing XI

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Gaddafi Stadium pitch report, records, probable playing XI

India 170-200 mein out ho sakta tha: Shoaib Akhtar points out big mistake made by Babar Azam

India 170-200 mein out ho sakta tha: Shoaib Akhtar points out big mistake made by Babar Azam

Cricket anyone? Ex-PCB chairman follows 'politics over sport' remark with a dig at ACC after IND-PAK

Cricket anyone? Ex-PCB chairman follows 'politics over sport' remark with a dig at ACC after IND-PAK

The next three of the four matches take place in Lahore in Pakistan, which has given some breathing space for the ACC to make a decision but the weather doesn't look good for the Monday clash between India and Nepal in Kandy too with an 84 per cent chance of rain in the daytime.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News