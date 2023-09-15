Asia Cup 2023: Injury cloud hovers over Sri Lanka's mystery spinner ahead of summit clash vs India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana strained his right hamstring while fielding during the latest Super Four clash between the defending champions and Pakistan on Thursday, September 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In an official update from Sri Lanka Cricket, the right-arm mystery spinner will undergo scans on Friday, September 15 to "fully assess his condition".

Sri Lanka Cricket gave the update while taking to 'X' formerly Twitter. "Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition. Theekshana sustained the injury while he was fielding during the ongoing game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan," Sri Lanka Cricket captioned their post.

Theekshana sustained the injury while putting in a dive to prevent a boundary on the fifth ball of the 34th over. He ran from deep backward square leg and put in a full-fledged dive to take control of the ball that was heading towards the fence after Mohammad Rizwan nailed a sweep off Dunith Wellalage but couldn't prevent the ball from going for four.

Theekshana went for medical attention and came back to render his services with the ball in hand for Sri Lanka and bowled nine overs in the game. He bagged the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz before he could land some meaty blows towards the end of Pakistan's innings.

Theekshana has bagged eight poles in the ongoing tournament thus far and the defending champions can't afford to miss him in the summit clash against India. The Rohit Sharma-led India have one more game remaining before the final as they are slated to take on Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in a Super Four fixture on Friday, September 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India will meet Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday, September 17 in a contest to take the silverware home.

