Asia Cup 2023: Despite failing against Bangladesh, Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODIs

Babar Azam broke Virat Kohli's massive captaincy record in ODIs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has a handsome lead as the No. 1 batter in the world in ODIs, achieved a world record on Wednesday, September 9 during the Asia Cup Super Fours match against Bangladesh. Babar, who scored a century in the opening game of the tournament against Nepal, got out cheaply against Bangladesh scoring just 17 runs but that were enough for him to surpass Virat Kohli's record of being the fastest to achieve 2000 runs in ODIs as captain.

Babar achieved the feat in his 31st innings, which is five less than the number in which Virat Kohli achieved the milestone back in 2017. Kohli had surpassed MS Dhoni's Indian record of 48 innings.

Players fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs as captain

31 innings - Babar Azam

36 innings - Virat Kohli

41 innings - AB de Villiers

44 innings - Kane Williamson

47 innings - Michael Clarke

Babar got out cheaply, however, half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Imam ul Haq were enough for the Men in Green to chase down 194 runs with seven wicket in the bag against Bangladesh after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah helped Pakistan restrict the opposition to a modest total. Rauf picked four wickets while Naseem dismissed three Bangladesh batters.

Babar, who is currently the numero uno batter in ODIs in the world will be keen to perform on Sunday, September 10 provided whether in Colombo allows the game to happen against arch-rivals India after not getting the opportunity to bat in the group stage game with rain washing the game off. Babar's form is a good sign for Pakistan going into the World Cup where they are one of the favourites for the title with the all-round strength they have.

