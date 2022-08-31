Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arch-rivals India, Pakistan fined for slow-over rate in their opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGE India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their first Group A game of the Asia Cup 2022.

In their opening match, Team India registered a brilliant victory against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and settled the score of the previous match.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement.

"Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel leveled the charges.

Pakistan had to keep an extra fielder inside the circle towards the end of India's run chase due to the slow over rate.

In the match, Hardik Pandya powered Team India's innings with the bat as well as the ball. He took a 3-wicket haul and scored 33 off 17 balls with four boundaries and one six.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

(Inputs from PTI)

