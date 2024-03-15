Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
AFG vs IRE 1st T20I Pitch Report: How will surface in Sharjah play?

The last leg of the Ireland tour of UAE to face Afghanistan across all three formats is set to begin today in Sharjah. The first T20I of the three-match series will be played today with Rashid Khan finally making a comeback from injury.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2024 13:08 IST
AFG vs IRE
Image Source : TWITTER/AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD Afghanistan players

The first T20I of the three-match series between Afghanistan and Ireland is set to commence on March 15 (Friday). All the eyes will be on superstar player Rashid Khan who is making a comeback after last featuring in the World Cup. He underwent surgery for his back injury and missed all the internationals for Afghanistan since then. Moreover, he also stayed away from the T20 leagues including Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is now set to play for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

As for the rivalry between Afghanistan and Ireland, the latter side registered its first ever win in Tests. But Afghanistan came back well to win the ODI series 2-0 comfortably. With Rashid making a comeback, Afghanistan have the upper hand at the start of the series but anything can happen in the shortest format of the game. Sharjah is set to host all three matches of the series. Let us look at the pitch report of the venue.

Sharjah Pitch Report

The surface in Sharjah has changed significantly in the last couple of years. The venue that was known to be high-scoring earlier, has become very tough for the batters. The slow pitch has made scores around 140-150 also competitive and it remains to be seen if the trend will continue in the upcoming T20I series here.

Sharjah T20I Numbers Games

Matches Played - 45

Matches won batting first - 25

Matches won bowling first - 20

Average 1st inns score - 143

Highest total - 215/6 by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total defended - 142 by WI vs BAN

Squads

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Craig Young

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Wafadar Momand, Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan(c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti

