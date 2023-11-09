38* off 91 balls, Maheesh Theekshana scripts history to help Sri Lanka post fighting total against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka vs New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 9

New Zealand managed to bowl out Sri Lanka on just 171 runs while fielding first to boost their World Cup 2023 semifinal qualification hopes on Thursday, November 9. Sri Lanka are seeking a consolation win having already been eliminated from the semifinal race and now are facing potentially heartbreaking defeat in their last game in the tournament.

However, things would have been worse for Sri Lanka as they witnessed an embarrassing collapse while batting first at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Trent Boult's early strikes and then impressive spells from spin all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra put Sri Lanka down to 9 wickets with just 128 runs.

But a sensational 43-run stand for the 10th wicket from Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madhushanka helped Sri Lanka score 171 runs. Theekshana remained unbeaten on 38 runs off 91 balls while Madushanka scored 19 runs off 48 balls. The duo faced 87 balls for the last wicket and pulled off a record for the most balls faced for the 19th wicket in World Cup history.

Most balls faced for a 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history:

87 balls - Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madhushanka vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2023 71 balls - Tim de Leede and Jeroen Smits vs England, East London, 2003 62 balls - Brad Haddin and Pat Cummins vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2015 60 balls - James Franklin and Jeetan Patel vs Sri Lanka, Kingston, 2007

Theekshana has recently proved his batting skills with impressive cameos down the order. Theekshana scored his highest ODI score by adding an unbeaten 38 runs today and faced 91 balls to deny New Zealand early success. Theekshana has now faced the most balls while batting at no.9 position or below in ODI cricket history.

Most balls faced from No.9 or below in an ODI innings in World Cup history

91* balls - Maheesh Theekshana vs New Zealand, 2023 83 balls - Andy Bichel vs New Zealand, 2003 82 balls - Imran Khan vs England, 1979

Latest Cricket News