Who does not love Cristiano Ronaldo? Rohit Sharma expresses his admiration for Juventus forward

Team India's premium batsman Rohit Sharma expressed his admiration for football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Rohit said Ronaldo deserves all the applauds for his achievements in football.

In a chat with Bangladesh's opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, Rohit Sharma said the Juventus forward is the king. Tamim, who is also a big fan of Ronaldo asked Rohit about his views on five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

“Yes of course. Who does not love Ronaldo? Ronaldo is the king. What he has done with his career is simply outstanding. You have to bow down and applaud whatever he has achieved in his career because it is not easy because of the background that he came from," Rohit told Iqbal on Instagram Live session.

Rohit further talked about Ronaldo's struggle in the initial days of his life and claims he appreciates all those people who made it big in their life from hard times.

He had a very rough time at the start. I appreciate all these people who have had a hard time in their career at the start and towards the end, they have gone on to make it very big out of whatever opportunities they had,” said Sharma.

Rohit also talked about cricket with Tamim and admitted that Bangladesh is perhaps the only country where the Indian team doesn't get much support.

"India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans. When we make mistakes, we are criticised from all corners, I know it is similar in Bangladesh," said Rohit.

"I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh, when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable. India is not used to playing without any sort of crowd support (but) Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support," he said.

