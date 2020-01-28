Image Source : INSTA- VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli spends time in gym ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Team India skipper is a fitness freak and with time to time, he has inspired the other players and fans to get fit. One of the prime reasons behind Kohli's immense success in all formats of cricket is his dedication towards fitness. In the modern-day cricket, where batsmen try to score the most amount of runs through the boundary, Kohli still continues to stick with the traditional way of rotating the strike and converting singles into doubles.

Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, Indian skipper spent time in the gym and post a video of his motivational work-out session. "Putting in the work shouldn't be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better. #keeppushingyourself," Kohli captioned his video on Instagram.

Team India is already 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series and will to seal the series in Hamilton. India haven't won a T20I series against New Zealand away from home and this will be a good chance for skipper Kohli to script history.

Meanwhile, after the second T20I ,Captain Virat Kohli lauded his bowling unit for taking control of the proceedings from the onset after an emphatic seven-wicket victory against New Zealand.

"I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.