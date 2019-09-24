Umesh Yadav replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad against South Africa

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been announced as the replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the three-match Test series against South Africa, starting October 2.
Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the entire Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa.
The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team, chief selector MSK Prasad said in a BCCI press release.
India's first Test against South Africa will start on October 2 in Visakhapatnam, followed by the second Test in Pune (Oct 10-14) and the last Test match in Ranchi (Oct 19-23).
India's updated squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill