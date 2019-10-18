Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly gives cheeky reply when asked about Ravi Shastri

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is known for his humour and he didn't disappoint when asked about Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

The fact that there is a sense of tension between the two is not unknown to the masses and during a media interaction, he had a cheeky reply to a question regarding Shastri.

"Have you spoken with Ravi Shastri?" asked someone from the media present there at the ocassion, to which he replied with a smile -- "Why? What has he done now?"

The whole sage of them not seeing eye to eye stared when Shastri indicated that Ganguly was behind the decision of not handing the role of the head coach to him and instead opting for Anil Kumble. And, Ganguly also hit back at Shastri.

"If Shastri thinks I was behind the appointment of Kumble as the coach and not him, then he is living in a fool’s paradise," Ganguly had said about Shastri then.

Following that, Shastri has returned as the coach after Kumble stepped down because of 'differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

India since then have done well across formats barring the semi-final loss in the World Cup, where they dominated mostly before getting knocked out.

But, the future for both Ganguly and Shastri seems to be intertwined as both will have to work closely for the betterment of Indian cricket once Ganguly takes charge of the BCCI president's role from October 23.