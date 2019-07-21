Shubman Gill's wait continues as India look to Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey to solve middle-order woes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill's wait continues as India look to Iyer, Pandey to solve middle-order woes

Indian chief selector MSK Prasad spoke on the possibility of bringing in Shubman Gill into the ODI side and felt that the youngster will have to wait for his turn. Gill played two ODIs when India toured New Zealand earlier this year, taking KL Rahul's place in the squad at the time.

Still in the hunt for a No.4 batsman, the selectors have decided to give Shreyas Iyer a go. Considered as one of the best batting units in the modern era, India failed to produce a number four batsman going into the 2019 World Cup and the tour of West Indies now provides the selectors with the perfect opportunity to try and solve the issue with an eye on the 2023 World Cup.

The selectors have also roped in Manish Pandey in the T20I and ODI squad for the West Indies, looking at another possibility for the number four spot. India's weakness was once again exposed in the 2019 World Cup as their middle order failed yet again to deliver.

After announcing the squads for the West Indies tour, chief selector Prasad spoke on Gill's exclusion and felt that he will have to play the waiting game.

"He was given an opportunity when K.L. Rahul was out against New Zealand, he will have to wait for his turn."

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar came under the scanner for failing to produce a number four batsman ahead of the showpiece event despite being with the team for quite some time now.

The Windies tour will provide Prasad and team a chance to try out youngsters in pivotal positions and ensure that the foundation laid is strong with an eye on the 2023 World Cup and the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

India squads for limited-overs series:

T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

(With IANS Inputs)