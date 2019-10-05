Oman vs Hong Kong, Live Streaming, T20I series: Watch OMN vs HKG live

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Oman vs Hong Kong, Live Streaming, T20I series: Full details on when and where to watch OMN vs HKG live.

Oman vs Hong Kong, Live Streaming, T20I series

Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch the Pentangular Series game between Hong Kong vs Oman live. This is the first match of the series which is being held in Oman. The game is being played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat in Oman. The other two teams in the series are Ireland, Netherlands and Nepal.

When is Oman vs Hong Kong 1st T20I?

The Oman vs Hong Kong 1st T20I will be played on October 5 (Saturday).

Where is Oman vs Hong Kong 1st T20I being played?

The Oman vs Hong Kong 1st T20I is being played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat.

Where can you watch Oman vs Hong Kong 1st T20I Live?

There's no live telecast of the Oman vs Hong Kong 1st T20I. However, you can live stream the match.