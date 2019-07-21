MS Dhoni's proposal to serve Armed Regiment still under process

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni's proposal to serve the Armed Regiment still under process

The Indian Army is yet to take a call on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's request to undergo training with the Parachute Regiment, according to officials in the know.

According to the official, the proposal hasn't been accepted yet or shot down.

"The Army has not taken any decision yet. The scope, duration, venue and character of training are yet to be decided," an official said.

Dhoni, an honorary Lt Col of the Territorial Army's 106th Battalion (Para), had decided to take a two month break to serve with his army regiment. He had informed the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) about his plan and has already made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies.

Earlier, it was revealed that Dhoni opted out of the West Indies tour due to personal reasons.

It was believed that it was the end of the road for Dhoni in India colours but chief selector MSK Prasad clarified the selectors' stance on the situation and said India are grooming Rishabh Pant in the absence of Dhoni.

However, chief selector MSK Prasad crushed all the speculation and provided an update.

On Sunday, Prasad clarified in the press conference that Dhoni has asked for some time off and in the meantime, India are preparing to groom Rishabh Pant, who is believed to be taking over the mantle from the veteran.

"He [MS Dhoni] is unavailable for this series. he has expressed his unavailability. Having said that, We have certain road maps till the World Cup. Subsequently, post the World Cup, we have laid down few more plans. We thought of giving as many opportunities to Rishabh Pant to see he is groomed. That's our plan right now," Prasad told the press in Mumbai on Sunday.

However, when asked if he has any idea about when Dhoni is hanging up his boots from international cricket, he said a legend like Dhoni, knows when to do what.

"Retirement is purely individual. A legendary cricketer like MS Dhoni...he knows when to retire. But as far as the future roadmap is considered, that is in the hands of the selectors," Prasad said.

(With inputs from IANS)