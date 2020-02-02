Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: India eye historic series whitewash at Bay Oval

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 5th T20I

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2020 11:17 IST
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: India eye historic series whitewash at Bay Oval

LIVE CRICKET SCORE, INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 5TH T20I: LIVE UPDATES FROM MOUNT MAUNGANUI

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final T20I of the India vs New Zealand five-match T20I series from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India have the chance to win the final T20I and complete a historic series whitewash over New Zealand in the T20I series. The visitors could once again make some changes and try out the players who haven't got any chances yet. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson could return and their sole aim will be to avoid further humiliation after back to back Super Over heartbreaks. Follow IND vs NZ live cricket score and all the latest India vs New Zealand T20 match cricket score today here at indiatvnews.com [Scorecard | Live Streaming 5th IND vs NZ T20I]

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 5TH T20I LIVE: TOSS AT 12.00 PM

Brief preview: Invincible so far, India will eye a rare 5-0 whitewash against a bruised and battered New Zealand in the final T20 International here on Sunday. New Zealand have never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more matches) at home. Since 2005, they have only once lost all games in a bilateral T20I series at home, going down 2-0 to England back in February 2008. [Read full preview here]

Live Scorecard

