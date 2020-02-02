Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: India eye historic series whitewash at Bay Oval

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final T20I of the India vs New Zealand five-match T20I series from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India have the chance to win the final T20I and complete a historic series whitewash over New Zealand in the T20I series. The visitors could once again make some changes and try out the players who haven't got any chances yet. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson could return and their sole aim will be to avoid further humiliation after back to back Super Over heartbreaks.

Brief preview: Invincible so far, India will eye a rare 5-0 whitewash against a bruised and battered New Zealand in the final T20 International here on Sunday. New Zealand have never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more matches) at home. Since 2005, they have only once lost all games in a bilateral T20I series at home, going down 2-0 to England back in February 2008. [Read full preview here]