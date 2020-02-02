Image Source : INDIA TV India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Streaming 5th T20I: Watch IND vs NZ Live cricket match online on Hotstar

When is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Cricket Match?

An invincible Virat Kohli -led Indiaare on the verge of a first-of-its-kind five-match series whitewash in the T20I format. They won the first two in Auckland while chasing and won two more, both via Super Over, in Hamilton and Wellington respectively. India now stand one win away from a colossal 5-0 victory when they take on New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The only concern for fans for the match is whether they will see Rishabh Pant is the lineup for the final tie. He hasn't featured in a limited-overs game since his concussion injury last month in the ODI series against Australia. For New Zealand, they will look to avoid the humiliation and manage a consolation victory on Sunday. They have never lost all matches of a bilateral T20I series at home barring a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand in 2008. Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs NZ live streaming New Zealand vs India live streaming match New Zealand vs India 5th live match New Zealand vs India match live online and on Television.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be played on February 2 (Sunday).

When will India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live cricket match will start at 12.30 PM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match being played?

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I is being played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where can you Live Streaming Cricket India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (WK), Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett