Kargil Vijay Diwas: Team India captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan pay tribute to India's War Heroes

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were among the many sportspersons who paid tribute to India's war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

July 26 marks the successful conclusion of Operation Vijay against Pakistan troops. The Indian Army, supported by the Indian Air Force, secured a decisive victory, forcing the Pakistan forces to withdraw, and thus, winning back all the high outposts.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas, and Indian politicians, war veterans, celebrities and sportsmen alike are paying tributes to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the operation.

Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote, "We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas."

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, wrote, "I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas."

Suresh Raina, who was the part of India's World Cup-winning team in 2011, also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the martyrs of the war. "I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas," he wrote.

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their lives

