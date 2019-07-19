Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer's father backs him to be the Michael Jordan of cricket after dream World Cup debut

Jofra Archer had a dream World Cup as England lifted the coveted trophy that kept them waiting for 44 years at the Home of Cricket on July 14.

Archer was instrumental behind the win and at one point, it felt like the match was going away but the West Indian-born Englishman kept his nerve and won England the cup, thus, showing why he was fast-tracked into the English side ahead of the World Cup.

Archer returned with 20 wickets from 11 games and finished third behind New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Australia's Mitchell Starc. Being the first major tournament, that's not a bad return by any stretch of the imagination and his father believes that his son is destined for big things and he is just getting started.

"I told Jofra that he will become the Michael Jordan of cricket. His involvement with cricket will bring in people from all backgrounds right across social, economic and cultural factors.

"Cricket for a while has been viewed by some as elitist but Jofra will show people that you can have a career and a nice life from cricket. You don’t have to be middle class or have airs and graces as long as you’re willing to put in the hard work, you can achieve. He is an inspiration," his father Frank Archer told Liverpoolecho.

He also opened up on what the six from Jimmy Neesham did to the nerves but credited captain Eoin Morgan for backing the right-arm fast bowler during the crunch situation.

"The six made everybody a bit nervous. But he held his nerve and that’s what great players do. Credit to the skipper, Eoin Morgan, for entrusting him with that there was a lot riding on it and he repaid the faith. And the thing is, his story will get better. This is the Jofra Archer show, and it’s just started," said Frank.

Frank also asked people to keep a tab on Archer's batting skills, which he believes go unnoticed most of the time.

"Man, he can bat. If you’d seen any of his club teams when he comes out the opposition say this guy’s a number 8 batsman?’ His main job is bowling, but one day there will be a story of him coming out and winning a game with the bat," concluded Frank Archer.

However, after shining in the World Cup, Archer will have to wait to return to cricket and make his Test debut as he has been ruled of the warm-up four-day Test against Ireland and most likely to first Ashes Test against Australia as well from August 1 at Edgbaston due to a side strain.