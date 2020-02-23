1st Test: Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly in elite list for India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly in elite list for India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli overtook current BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly in the list of most runs for India in Test cricket on Sunday during Day 3 of the first India-New Zealand Test in Wellington.

Kohli reached the landmark with a boundary off his edge in the 35th over of the second Indian innings at Basin Reserve.

The current Indian captain is now 6th in the list of most runs scored for India in red-ball cricket. Ganguly had 7212 runs from 113 Tests for India. Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) make the top three.

The 31-year-old is now third overall in terms of runs scored for India across all the formats. Kohli has 21,877 runs from 415 games. Tendulkar tops the list once again with 34,357 runs from 664 international games while Dravid is second with 24,064 runs from 504 games with India.

Kohli's job isn't half done though. He has to stay on and take India to safety at the end of day three's play. The visitors conceded a 183-run lead to New Zealand after breezy innings from Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult.

The Kiwi tail wagged hard once again and drove the hosts' lead near 200 before Ishant Sharma's 11th career fifer folded the Black Caps for 348 in their first innings.