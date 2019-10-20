India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahane aim to extend dominance

Image Source : AP India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Score: Day 2 updates from Ranchi

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live from Ranchi: INDIA 224/3 (ROHIT 117*, RAHANE 83*)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day one of the third Test between India and South Africa from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Day 1 of the 3rd Test belonged to India after being in trouble at the start of the game having lost three wickets early on. But since then, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane made merry off the bowling and milked runs with ease. Rohit went on to register his third Test century as an opener while Rahane has looked good in his unbeaten 83. They would hope to continue the good work on Day 2 as well. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Ranchi here at indiatvnews.com.

08.40 IST: Shahbaz Nadeem rewarded for consistent showing in domestic cricket: Rathour

About 14 hours after he was drafted into the squad in place of an injured Kuldeep Yadav, the 30-year-old from Jharkhand was handed a Test cap by skipper Virat Kohli before the start of the game. [Read full story here]

08.30 IST: Weather:

The temperature for the day is expected to hover between 24 and 28-degree Celcius throughout the day in Ranchi with a chance of thunderstorms around 2 PM in the day.

Brief preview: Rohit Sharma continued his sensational run as a Test opener with his third hundred of the series, allowing India to regain control of the proceedings after a top-order collapse in the third and final game against South Africa on Saturday. With India reduced to 39 for three, Rohit (117 batting off 164 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (83 batting off 135) shared an unbeaten 185-run stand to stage the home team's remarkable recovery. [Read full preview here]