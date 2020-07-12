Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Remember sleeping on the floor: Gautam Gambhir recalls 'great moment' with MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most reputed names in the cricketing world. Dhoni, who turned 39 last week on July 7, has been rated amongst best cricketing minds. Dhoni led Team India to glorious 2011 World Cup triumph after 28 years. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue also lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite being one of the biggest and most influential personalities in world cricket, Dhoni is known for his cool and down to earth attitude.

Former India cricket Gautam Gambhir recalled the memory when he shared the room with Dhoni during their early days in international cricket.

“We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was ‘hair’ because he had those long hair back then,” Gambhir said.

The veteran opener shed light on the 'great moment' he shared with Dhoni as a room-partner.

“We talked about how he would maintain his hair and all that stuff. I remember us sleeping on the floor once because we had a very small room and the first week, we discussed how to make it bigger.

“So we removed the beds out of the room and we both were sleeping on the floor, with the mattress on the floor, and it was a great moment,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir feels sharing a room with someone for a month or more will help in getting to know the person well.

“We were both young, MS Dhoni had recently started playing international cricket together. We went to Kenya together, we went for India A tour to Zimbabwe together and spent a lot of time together. But when you share a room for a month and a half with someone, you get to know a lot about that person.,” Gambhir said.

