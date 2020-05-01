Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fight against COVID-19: Herschelle Gibbs to auction his iconic bat used in '438 game' to raise funds

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has decided to put his bat, from which he scored iconic 175-run in 435-chase against Australia, on auction to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic. It's been 14 years since South Africa chased down the record target of 435 to beat Australia by 1 wicket in Johannesburg. Gibbs slammed match-winning 175 off just 111 balls and laid the foundation of the chase with 21 fours and 7 sixes.

With the whole world struggling due to coronavirus outbreak, several cricketers have stepped up to donate their memorable things to raise for the fight against the novel virus.

Gibbs took to Twitter on Friday and posted the images of the bat and wrote: "Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years."

Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years. pic.twitter.com/VyGyAzKVSn — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 1, 2020

Mickey Arthur, who was coach of the South African team during the iconic match, appreciated Gibbs and wrote: "Good work Hersch.....that should be worth a bit!"

Good work Hersch.....that should be worth a bit! https://t.co/suTuqegGre — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) May 1, 2020

Earlier, Bangladesh's experienced duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim also put their bat on auction for the noble cause. Shakib decided to auction his 2019 World Cup bat, while Rahim put his maiden double ton willow for the same.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler also raised 65,100 pounds to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic by auctioning his 2019 World Cup final shirt. Buttler auctioned the shirt to raise money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity in London.

Team India captain Virat Kohli also announced the auction of his memorabilia from the match against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League. In a live session with fellow RCB teammate AB de Villiers, the duo decided to auction the key items from the match where both scored a century each to steer the side to tournament's second-highest team-total ever.

