Fabian Allen not yet fit to feature in 3rd T20I: Windies coach Simmons

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled of the series-deciding third and final T20 International against India here on Wednesday as he is yet to regain full fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday informed that Allen is yet to regain full fitness and was ruled out of the series finale.

"He (Allen) is still not fit enough to play tomorrow. He is coming along, he is getting there but he is not fit enough for tomorrow. It is a big miss for us because he is an exciting player," Simmons said at the pre-match press conference.

Allen, a left-arm spinning all-rounder, was part of the West Indies squad that took on Afghanistan in Lucknow earlier this month but had to pull out after playing the first game because of the knee trouble.

He was however picked for the ongoing three-match series against India after convincing the national selectors about his recovery.

But Allen did not feature in the first two T20 International against India in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam.

The series is now locked at 1-1. India won the first T20I in Hyderabad by six wickets before West Indies drew level by winning the second game by eight wickets.