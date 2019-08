Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: Day 4 at Lord's

Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia slumped to 80-4 on the third day of a soggy second Ashes test before persistent rain wiped out two more sessions on Friday, leaving England's bowling attack frustrated and a draw the most likely result at Lord's. With the entire first day having already been washed out at the home of cricket, time is running out for either side to force a victory — though England might now be the favorite.