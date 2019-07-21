Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alex Carey relishing the opportunity to learn from Steve Waugh during 2019 Ashes

As Australia is preparing for the upcoming Ashes series, Alex Carey is delighted to have former player Steve Waugh mentoring the team ahead of the series.

"Having Steve is amazing for the group. I think he's won nine [eight] Ashes [series as a player] and been over here England and played a lot. To have the knowledge of Steve Waugh, one of the greatest Australian cricketers, be a part of this group, is something we're really lucky to have," ICC quoted Carey as saying.

Carey displayed an impeccable performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which made Waugh compare the 27-year-old with former player Michael Hussey.

"If I'm half as good as him [Hussey], I'll be happy, he's an incredible player," Carey said.

Carey feels that it is great to have Waugh's knowledge.

"Personally, I just had a quick chat just getting to know Steve. It's quite early and he'll mentor us and have his spin on things. It's just great knowledge to have. Steve's been watching the one-day stuff and commentating a bit there. I've had a few little chats with him, but more moving now into the red ball and getting that focus of a longer format," he said.

Australia were ousted from the premier tournament after they were beaten by England in the semi-finals.

Carey amassed 375 runs in the premier tournament and helped his side finish on the second position of the points table after league matches.

Carey said that the World Cup was a good learning experience for him.

"I guess different circumstances throughout the World Cup were really good learning experiences for me. Having Smith and Warner back in the side, and the experienced guys I got to bat with, you learn a lot out in the middle," Carey said.

The Ashes series between Australia and England will commence from August 1.

(With inputs from ANI)